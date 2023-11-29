Apple’s official iPhone 15/Plus silicone cases with festive Winter Blue styles hit $32 (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now helping you get your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus ready for the holidays with a discount on Apple’s official Silicone case in Winter Blue. This is the perfect colorway to go on sale right before December, with pricing dropping down to $32.10 shipped. You’d normally pay $49, with today’s offer marking the first chance to save on this more recent colorway at 35% off. Both styles are down to new all-time lows, too. Head below for more.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. The savings today apply to the Winter Blue colorway, which is available for both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with the expected soft-touch and grippy finish in tow. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging, to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

Apple iPhone 15 Silicone MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 15, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfibre lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 15, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

