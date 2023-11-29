Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable AA and AAA battery bundles start from $34 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable AA batteries with bundled charger for $33.88 shipped. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since back in August when it sold for $3 less. This starter bundle from Panasonic is the perfect solution for kickstarting a more environmentally-friendly setup. The four included AA batteries are a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger, which can power up each of the rechargeable batteries’ 2,450mAh charges. Head below for more.

If you need even more batteries for your arsenal, Amazon is also marking down two other packages of rechargeables from Panasonic. A 12-pack of the brand’s eneloop Pro AA batteries is currently down to $50.74 from its usual $60 price tag. This is the first markdown in months and comes within $2 of the all-time low from back in June. You can also grab 16 eneloop Pro AAA batteries for $49.09, also down from $60. This too is the best discount in months, but comes within $4 of its all-time low.

Also on sale today, Panasonic’s companion eneloop pro fast charger is now dropping to go alongside the lead bundle. Offering faster charging speeds than its standard offering, this wall adapter can refuel four of the AAs or AAAs above at a time in just four hours, compared to the 9-hour speeds of the entry-level offering. Now sitting at $18.56, this is down from $25 and marking one of the best discounts to date at $0.50 below our previous mention.

eneloop pro AA rechargeable battery pack features:

Up to 2550mAh (2450mAh min) AA Ni-MH high-capacity pre-charged rechargeable battery

Recharge up to 500 times. Maintain 85% of their charge up to 1 year (when not in use). Batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged. Work in extreme temperatures down to -4 Degree Fahrenheit.

