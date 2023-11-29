Sonos Arc/SL all-time lows land from $509 (Orig. $849+) in official refurb sale from $119

Sonos is now following up its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale with some rare discounts across its in-house certified refurbished storefront. We hardly ever see these models in stock, let alone with some added savings attached, and now the deals are here on some of the brand’s most popular smart speakers and soundbars. It’s really all about the latter though, as the Sonos Arc drops to $539 shipped for the white style. This is $180 off the usual $719 refurbished price, but is another $180 off the usual $899 going rate. You’re looking at a new all-time low of $360 off. It comes joined by the Sonos Arc SL at $509, which is another new low for the year. Head below for more.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. There’s also the SL version we noted above, which includes all of the same features – just without the built-in microphone.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale, of which our favorites are outlined below. The Sonos refurbished deals this week are all delivering the best prices of the year like the offers highlighted above, making now the perfect chance to finally experience why Sonos is one of our favorite home theater brands at 9to5Toys. Everything ships with a full warranty, just like you’d find on any of the company’s new-condition releases.

Sonos Arc Soundbar features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

