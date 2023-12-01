Worx 20V JawSaw cordless electric chainsaw features guard and retractable blade for $89

Amazon is offering the Worx 20V JawSaw Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $88.88 shipped. Down from its $170 price tag, its seen plenty of ups and downs over the course of the year, hardly ever dropping below $120, but still rising back to its MSRP. Today’s deal is a 48% markdown off the going rate, coming in $11 above the current used pricing and marking a new all-time low. It even beats out Worx’s own website where it is listed for $130.

This Worx chainsaw is the only one of its kind with a fully protective guard and a blade that extends and retracts from its base, which makes this the only one actually made for cutting directly on the ground. It is able to reach a maximum of 1,350 RPMs, with a compact blade able to saw through material up to 4 inches in diameter. It is designed to automatically keep the chain at the optimum tension at all times, with an automatic oiler that keeps cuts smooth and extends the lifespan of the device and its components. Comfort and control won’t be sacrificed either, as its 7.1 pound weight means you’ll be able to effortlessly operate it without concern. Head below to read more about it.

And do you regularly need to cut material that’s harder and thicker than wood? Well, Amazon is offering the WORX Mini-Cutter for $77. This device has a 3-inch cutting disc that can reach 19,000 RPM and is designed for metal, tile, concrete, and plastic. It also comes with three replacement cutting discs, a grinding disc, a battery, and a charger.

And be sure to head on over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals on electric power tools, EVs, power stations, solar panels, and so much more.

Worx 20V JawSaw Cordless Chainsaw features:

THE SAFEST SAW AROUND The Jawsaw is the one and only chain saw with a fully protective guard. When not in use the blade retracts into the base. And because of that guard, this is the only chainsaw made for cutting directly on the ground.

CUTS THICK BRANCHES Saw through material up to 4 inches in diameter. And with its innovative single action cutting mechanism, you’ve never had so much easy to use cutting power

SAME BATTERY, EXPANDABLE POWER The same battery powers over 75 plus 20V, 40V, and 80V lifestyle, garden, and power tools in the Power Share family

THE CHAIN STAYS TIGHT Auto-tension feature guarantees optimum tension at all times. This patented system ensures you’ll always have the most efficient cut

THE CHAIN STAYS OILED Features an automatic chain oiler with oil level indicator, which extends the life of the saw, the blade, the chain, and makes smoother cuts

LIGHT ENOUGH TO USE OVERHEAD The Worx Jawsaw weighs 7.1 lbs. without the battery attached. Not only is that light for a chainsaw – the even weight distribution and safety jaw guard bolster the tool and make it easy to maneuver around overhead branches

FAST ENOUGH TO GET IT DONE The no-load speed for the Jawsaw is 1350 rpms, making it one of the fastest in its class. You’ll appreciate the speed when you start making smooth, even cuts

