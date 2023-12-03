Google Pixel Watch 2 falls to new $300 all-time low with second-ever discount (Save $50)

Amazon is finally offering a chance to save on the new Google Pixel Watch 2. Black Friday and Cyber Monday both came and went without any deals popping up, and now that we’re into December the discounts has finally here. Courtesy of Amazon as well as Best Buy, you can now score the second-generation wearable in several different styles for $299.99 shipped. This is $50 off the usual $350 going rate and marking only the second-ever discount. It’s $1 under a pre-Thanksgiving Week offer, and about as rare of a chance to save as they come. We walked away with a favorable opinion in our hands-on review, too.

The new Pixel Watch 2 debuts as Google’s second-generation fitness tracking experience. While the same design remains as before, there’s now an all-new heart rate sensor on the inside that comes powered by Fitbit’s updated AI for better insight into your overall health. Longer battery life is another perk, upping wear time to 24 hours with its always-on display.

Google powers the whole package with the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and its 4nm prowess, which we noted was a significant upgrade over the original model. This discounted model comes with one of Google’s standard silicone bands, too. There’s a full array of colors available for both the straps and the exterior casing.

Pixel Watch 2 features:

The Pixel Watch 2 comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management; 100% recycled light aluminum housing makes it comfortable to wear. The all-new heart rate sensor and Google AI combine for Fitbit’s most spot-on heart rate tracking yet, so you can get more precise health and fitness info[5]

