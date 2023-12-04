Columbia takes an extra 20% off Jackets, Pullovers, Shoes, more from $6

Columbia is currently offering an extra 20% off select styles for its members (free to sign-up). Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on outerwear, boots, accessories, and more. Plus, members receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Tipton Peak Insulated Jacket that’s currently marked down to $64 and originally sold for $160. This jacket is available in two color options and it has two zippered pockets to store essentials. The outerwear features a waterproof shell that’s great for winter sports and an attached hood helps to keep you warm. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!