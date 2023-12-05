WD easystore external USB 3.0 hard drives drop to $14 per TB starting from $150 (Reg. $175+)

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now offering the WD easystore 18TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $259.99 shipped. This is $140 off the usual $400 price tag and making for a pretty enticing chance to start building out a home media server or just a Time Machine backup setup. Today’s offer is an extra $10 below our previous mention, and clocking in at just over $14 per TB – we’ve seen some drive offers as low as 13/TB this fall, but those were on smaller capacity drives than this. Below the fold we break down why WD makes our favorite hard drives, and detail the rest of the sale from $150.

Ideal for expanding your backup server, NAS, or media setup, WD’s 18TB hard drive sports a desktop form-factor with an entirely self contained design. All you have to do is plug it into the wall and then your computer with the USB 3.0 connection and you’ll be ready to start backing up over Time Machine or storing other media. These WD easystore units are also popular for the drives they have inside, offering the same enterprise-level HDD as the company’s popular Red drives made for NAS.

Most of my over 80TB server is comprised of these drives, and they’ve been spinning for years straight at this point with any issues. I’d easily recommend these for enthusiasts like myself or anyone just looking to make the switch from a cloud storage service over to something more local.

Best Buy also has some other WD easystore drives on sale today if the 18TB capacity is a little more than you need. The per TB cost isn’t quite as good, but you’ll be able to make out for less.

WD easystore USB 3.0 Hard Drive features:

Carry and preserve important files wherever you go with this Western Digital easystore desktop hard drive. The 18TB capacity offers ample storage space for your files, while the USB interface ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices. This Western Digital easystore external hard drive has a compact profile for increased portability, and the included WD Discovery software makes backing up data easy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!