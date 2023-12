Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro drops under Black Friday pricing with $250 discount

Amazon is now offering Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,249 shipped. This is down from the usual $2,499 price tag it just launched with at the beginning of November and is one of the first chances to save period. It’s $250 off, and also $50 below our previous Black Friday mention – not to mention the best price ever. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on a MacBook with more than 8GB of RAM, Amazon has your back today with Apple’s latest release and its 18GB of onboard memory. There’s plenty more to like about the new MacBook Pro, and we break that down below the fold.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’re still looking at a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway that you can check out in our hands-on look.

Then there’s the new M3 Pro chip, which marks the company’s first 3nm chip so far. It has an 11-core CPU, and comes backed by a 14-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. This model backs that with 18GB of RAM as well as 512GB of onboard storage.

If you don’t need as high-end of specs, Apple’s new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is on sale right now for even less. This one drops down to the base M3 chip, but also drops in price to $1,399. It’s $200 off and landing at an all-time low like the 16-inch model above. It’s a great option for a more modest MacBook that still delivers all the perks of Apple’s most recent chipset.

16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The Apple M3 Pro chip, with a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, delivers amazing performance for demanding workflows like manipulating gigapixel panoramas or compiling millions of lines of code. M3 Max, with an up to 16-core CPU and up to 40-core GPU, drives extreme performance for the most advanced workflows like rendering intricate 3D content or developing transformer models with billions of parameters. The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1000 nits of brightness for stunning HDR content, up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content, and pro reference modes for doing your best work on the go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!