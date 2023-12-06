This Philips Hue HomeKit bundle includes three 75W White Ambiance bulbs at $90 (Save $30)

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue 75W Smart Light Starter for $89.99 shipped. This is the first discount of the year from the usual $120 price tag and matching the all-time low at 25% off. In fact, the last time we saw it on sale was back over the holidays last year. So once again ahead of Christmas, you can grab the perfect starter kit for yourself or a family member who’s interested in trying out one of the best smart home ecosystems on the market. Head below for more.

This smart lighting bundle includes everything you need to get started with Philips Hue. There’s the bridge that everything connects to and allows for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support right out of the box, as well as the actual light bulbs. In this case, it’s three of the higher-lumen 75W White Ambiance LEDs, which can be dimmed on top of having the color temperature adjusted. These can be automated with HomeKit Adaptive Lighting or just using your smart home control app of choice. There’s also Matter support now, in case you’re going all-in on the latest smart home standard.

Philips Hue rounds out the bundle with one of its Smart Button switches, giving you a physical way to control the lights to help ensure anyone who isn’t entirely on board with the whole smart home conversion has an easy way to turn the lights on and off.

Although at just $16 each, these Philips Hue White Ambiance bulbs are worth a look on their own. Clocking in at well below the price of the bundle, these lights feature Bluetooth connectivity to go alongside the Zigbee support you’d be using on the bulbs above. That’ll mean you don’t need the bridge to get going with a setup if you plan on using Alexa or Assistant, and could add the Hue Hub down the line to bring Siri support into the mix. The more affordable price tag also means that scoring three lights will enter at just $48, sans all of the other gear bundled in above.

Or for something more festive from Philips Hue, we just took a hands-on look at the company’s new smart Christmas lights. I personally love these, and have been using them for the past few months leading up to the holidays. The Festavia string lights aren’t going to be cheap, but they’re some of the best ways to deck the halls of your smart home through December.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Includes one Hue bridge, one smart button, and three White Ambiance smart 75W-equivalent A19 warm-to-cool white light bulbs; Perfect for general lighting anywhere in your home​. Enjoy automations, control from anywhere in the world, and a secure, stable connection that won’t drain your Wi-Fi. Use Matter to connect your smart home devices to your Hue smart lighting system.

