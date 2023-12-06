Timberland Winter Sale: Up to 50% off select footwear

Iconic shoe and bootmaker, Timberland, has launched a Winter Sale with up to 50% off select footwear – just in time for the holidays. Leading the way in the sale are the Men’s Treeline Waterproof Insulated Boots for $69.99, which feature cozy insulation and a rugged style that will elevate any fit. Next up are the Women’s White Ledge Waterproof Snow Boots, ideal for keeping your feet warm while sludging through the winter months and coming in at $90.99, marked down from $150. Lastly, we have the Men’s 6-Inch Waterproof Field Boots that feature PrimaLoft insulation and Anti-Fatigue Technology, also coming in at $90.99. Shipping is free. Keep reading for more details on Timberland’s Winter Sale.

The Men’s Treeline Waterproof Insulated books for $69.99 feature premium Timberland leather, TimberDry to keep your feet from getting wet, and a faux fur fabric lining. As for the Women’s White Ledge Waterproof Field Boots, these puppies allow for both a casual or outdoorsy look and have a fully gusseted tongue, TimberDry waterproofing, and are available in two colorways – get a pair here for $90.99. Sporting a padded collar and stabilizing design, the Men’s 6-Inch Waterproof Field Boots are perfect for keeping you comfortable whether you’re spending your time hiking in the woods or shopping with your friends – available for $90.99.

More items we are loving from Timberland’s Winter Sale:

Women’s

Men’s

More on Men’s Treeline Waterproof Insulated Boots:

Made for rough terrain and rugged winter conditions, our Treeline waterproof boots help keep feet warm with a faux-fur lining and 200 grams of PrimaLoft® insulation. They’re also crafted from our exclusive TimberDry™ waterproof membrane and premium Timberland® leather uppers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!