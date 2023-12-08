Get two 4K camera drones for the price of one with this bundle, now $100 (Reg. $398)

Owning a drone used to be an expensive hobby. Not any more. Right now, you can get the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K camera drones bundled together for only $99.97 (Reg. $398) in a limited-time deal at 9to5toys Specials.

There are many reasons why you might want a drone. They are fun to fly, great for taking photos and videos, and you can even use them to check out inaccessible spaces. Some people also race them, FPV-style.

With the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K, these benefits become truly affordable. These powerful quadcopters have features you would expect from machines cost ten times more, and they’re really easy to fly.

The Alpha Z PRO is a sleek and sophisticated drone with a front-facing 4K camera that swings through 90 degrees. The wide-angle lens is perfect for landscape photos, and 6-axis gyroscopic stabilization keeps the view steady.

In contrast, the Flying Fox Drone is silver. In addition to stabilization, this drone offers gesture control and a follow function — ideal for recording your adventures. You get up to 12 minutes of flight time, too.

Both drones can stream real-time FPV back to your phone via Wi-Fi. They can also hold their altitude at the tap of a button, or return to base automatically. Plus, they both fold down to fit more easily in your backpack.

This 2-for-1 bundle gives you the opportunity to treat two drone enthusiasts in your life, or just keep one of the drones for yourself. Either way, you will have saved a lot of money.

Order by 11.59pm on 12/17 to get the drone bundle for just $99.97, saving a massive $298 on the MSRP.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!