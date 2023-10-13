Kodak Slide N Scan film and slide scanner now down to $170 (Reg. $224)

Life is full of memories, but before the age of smartphones, it wasn’t always easy to organize and save them. Technology has come a long way and it’s easier than ever to build up your photo library, but that doesn’t necessarily make it easier to save those family photos from years ago. To do that, the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner may come in handy.

This handy machine has earned 4.4/5 stars on Amazon and it’s currently on sale for an extra $10 off when you use a special coupon code during our version of Prime Day, Deal Days, running through October 15.

The clever scanner works for color and B&W negatives and 50 mm slides (135, 110, 126), digitally preserving your precious memories. But not only that, with the integrated controls you can adjust the color, rotate images, and enhance the resolution from 14 to 22 megapixels. The LCD display allows you to experience the photos in crystal clarity while you can always connect the scanner to a TV for a more family-friendly trip down memory lane.

Take care of those precious photos and memories! Now through October 15, you can get the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner for more than 20% off at just $169.97 (Reg. $224) when you use promo code KODAK at checkout.

