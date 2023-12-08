Holiday Gift Guide for Him: Fashion finds he will love and wear all year from $18

Christmas is just a little over two weeks away and if you still have a guy on your list to buy for, you’re in the right place. Today we’re covering all of the best fashion gift ideas for men that they’re sure to love. From the golf fanatic, the polished dresser, to the fitness lover, we have a gift idea for everyone on your list with budget friendly options starting at just $18. Finally, you will want to check out our gift guide to the best last minute ideas for kids.

Top Outerwear for Men

Now that the weather is getting cooler, most men are in need of a good jacket. A standout is the J.Crew Ludlow Topcoat in Wool. This classic coat is available in three color options and features a sharp design that will elevate any look and it’s crafted in a soft, warm wool blend to help keep you warm in winter weather. It’s also a coat that you can wear with suits, denim or your best sweatpants.

A more casual style that will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe as well as a perfect gift idea is the TravisMathew Interlude Jacket. This quilted puffer construction is water-resistant, down insulated, and has a performance fabric to keep you fully mobile during events. It has a fashionable logo on the front and two large pockets to store essentials.

On a budget, we’ve got you covered, pick up the Amazon Essentials Men’s Water-Resistant Sherpa-Lined Puffer Vest. This vest is available in an array of color options and is priced at just $18. This can easily be worn paired over a long-sleeve shirt or sweatshirt also layered under parkas or large jackets as well.

Golfer Gifts

Even though it’s off season for most golfers, it’s a great time to refresh their golf gear. A standout this season is HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoes. These hybrid golf shoes are perfect for on or off the course with its casual style. This style has a molded carbon fiber plate to stabilize your swing and maximize energy transfer. They also included features for total comfort with ankle padding, and an innovative, breathable, waterproof performance knit.

Golfers always are in need of new gloves and that’s why the ASHER Golf Summer SZN Collection Box is a great gift idea. Not only will these gloves turn heads on the course they are made with a high quality leather that’s breathable and designed to help you play your best. Plus, it even has a leather closure to stay put throughout every swing.

Cozy Gift Ideas

One of the most on-trend items of the season would make a fantastic gift idea, the UGG Tasman Slippers. Crafted to be worn in or outdoors with a rubber outsole and plush lining to help keep you warm. You can find these slippers in five color options and a price tag of $110. However, if you want you want to find the dupe, Amazon has an almost identical pair for under $60.

The lululemon Steady State Half-Zip Pullover is a cozy men’s gift idea they can wear all-year round. This pullover has a fleece material that was designed to be super soft and infused with stretch for full range of motion. It also has a relaxed fit and can be styled so many ways for the fall and winter season.

Sneakers

Would this even be a men’s gift guide without a few top sneakers included. A highlight this season is the On Cloud 5 Running Shoes. These shoes have a slightly curved design to help propel you through your runs and hence its name” “On Cloud” they’re extremely lightweight. With over 360 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars from Nordstrom customers.

A classic everyday sneaker that would make a fabulous gift idea is the Nike Dunk Low style that’s priced at $115. This style is cushioned, lightweight, and great for everyday wear. I personally love the green and blue coloring but there are an array of color options to choose from.

Stocking Stuffers

Stocking stuffers are a great way to buy practical gifts for your loved one. A few of my favorite items are the Nike Everyday Plus 6-Pack Cushion Socks that are priced at just $24 shipped. Another great item is the Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie that just $19 and will be used all of the time during cool weather. Finally, be sure to check out the Free Fly’s Elevate Boxer Brief that features a performance moisture-wicking tech material and a natural anti-odor finish to keep you fresh throughout any athletic activity and your day beyond.

