Last minute gift ideas for kids: Connetix Tiles, clothing, luxury items, $25 and under toys, more

If you’re looking for a gift for a child, you have come to the right place! In this guide we will be sharing an array of gift ideas at several price points to fit any budget. Plus, we’ve checked the shipping deadlines for you and all of these items are available to be wrapped and placed under the tree before Christmas. Head below to find some of the hottest toys, clothing, and stocking stuffers for the little ones in your life they are sure to love.

Top Gifts Ideas for Littles

One of our top gift ideas for littles are Connetix Tiles. These are a high quality, open-ended toy suitable for children aged 3+. These tiles are designed to grow with your child with hundreds of options to create 3D structures, ball runs, tall towers, animal shapes, and more. They were designed with strong magnets to hold shape and all of the material is non-toxic. Pricing for Connetix start at just $28 and go up to $255 for entire sets.

Another top gift idea for littles is a Toniebox. If you’re not familiar with the toy,

Toniebox uses audio storytelling to introduce pre-readers or developing readers to the wonders of narrative, long before children can read the words in a book. This gives your child a screen-free play time and allows them to pick their favorite characters to listen to including Elsa, Mickey Mouse, Peppa Pig, Cocomelon, and more. You can also personalize it and it has up to seven hours of use before it needs recharged for on the go. Even better, they currently have 20% off sitewide with code LASTMINUTE20 at checkout.

Baby Gifts Ideas

Because babies grow extremely quickly, clothing is always a great gift idea. Carter’s has such adorable items this season for boys and girls at a wonderful price point. You will want to be sure to check out its new arrivals starting at just $6. A standout from Carter’s Little Planet is the Organic Cotton Cable Knit Sweater that’s available in sizing for babies and toddlers alike as well as unisex. This sweater is great for all season long and can be dressed up or down seamlessly, making it a perfect gift idea.

A gift idea that will grow with them that parents will love as well is the Lovevery subscription. You can choose to receive a new one every 2-3 months with toys your child will love to revisit as they grow. Inside each box you will find play products that are designed by child development experts and distilled to their simplest, purest purpose: to be exactly what children need at each stage. Boxes for children under 12 months of age start at $80 and increase in price up to $120 for the toddler play kits.

Luxury Gifts for Littles

If you’re looking for a splurge gift idea for kids, the Lionel Lines Train is the perfect ride-on toy for the little one who wants to conduct their own train. With playful, electronic train sounds and a safe yet fun speed of 1.5 mph, it’s perfect for the smallest of riders! This train is priced at $250 and can be rode on its included track or on hard, smooth, flat surfaces.

The John Deere Dual Force is a perfect option for two riders and ages 3-8 years of age. This tractor has large wheels to drive on grass, dirt, or hard surfaces. Better yet, the tractor has a FM radio built in as well as cup holders. Plus, parents can have peace of mind with the 2nd gear lockout feature, allowing them to control the speed of the ride-on toy

Stocking stuffers and gift idea for kids under $25

Finally, fill their stocking with gifts they will enjoy at a budget-friendly price point. Find a list below of an array of items that would be great for kids with ages described beside them.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!