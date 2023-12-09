LEGO’s upcoming Spider-Man set adds Sandman and the Lizard to the ‘No Way Home’ Final Battle kit

If you’ve ever wondered if LEGO sets could get the equivalent of DLC, today we finally have an answer. An upcoming 2024 LEGO Spider-Man set is going to fix one of the big issues with this year’s No Way Home Final Battle kit by assembling Sandman and some other villains who didn’t make the cut in the display set. Now this upcoming LEGO Spider-Man set number 76280 coming out in 2024 will add both characters as an expansion to the original.

As a quick recap, earlier this year saw a long-awaited set based around Spider-Man: No Way Home hit store shelves as a kit named the Final Battle. It took the climax of the movie and gave us a brick-built Statue of Liberty head complete with all three of the web-slingers and some villains to face off against. But amongst the Green Goblin, Electro, and Doc Ock, there was two foes who weren’t included. Sure, Sandman was hinted at with some tan scattered around the build and a hand of his located as an easter egg on top of the statue’s noggin hidden under a panel – but that was it. Lizard was nowhere to be seen, either.

Now we have a new set coming out next year that’s going to complete the final battle. The upcoming LEGO Spider-Man build will arrive as set number 76280. We don’t know what the set will be officially named just yet, but 9to5Toys can report that it’ll debut sometime in the first few months of 2024 with a $34.99 price tag. That adds onto the $110 price tag of the original No Way Home set to make the whole package cost $145.

The upcoming set will include 347 pieces and mainly serves as an expansion to the original build from the scene. It can be its own model, with a similar black display base as the full kit – but this really is meant to be something of a physical DLC to the kit released over the summer. The build mainly assembles a brick-built Sandman who will use most of the bricks. There is some scaffolding and other hints of construction gear to go alongside the villian, but otherwise it’s just the upper body of Flint Marko.

As far as the minifigures go, the upcoming No Way Home set is also adding Dr. Connors (AKA the Lizard) into the final battle with a new LEGO figure. It’s been ages since we’ve seen the man-turned-reptile in a LEGO kit, and so it’s at least one of those better late than never moments. He comes with another one of the Dr. Strange portals, and rounds out the kit with another chance to score Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as well as Electro.

The upcoming LEGO Spider-Man set number 76280 doesn’t just include those missing villains from the original Final Battle kit, but it also combines with it. Taking out the panel that hides the Sandman hand means you can actually place Marko’s brick-built body right on the top of the model.

We’re still waiting for an official confirmation, but the new LEGO No Way Home set should be releasing on January 1.

