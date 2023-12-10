Anker’s recent Prime 240W USB-C charging station sees 35% discount to $130

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its new Prime 240W USB-C Charging Station for its best price yet. The recent debut is now dropping lower than ever before, landing at $129.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer lands with $70 in savings attached as one of the first chances to save so far. It’s the second-best price to date at within $20 of our previous mention, too. This is one of my personal favorite chargers on the market, and our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at why.

Anker’s new 240W Power Station launched earlier this fall as one of its most capable chargers to date. That total 240W of juice can be leveraged across four different devices, thanks to a trio of USB-C slots and a USB-A port for good measure. Anker’s own in-house charging tech like its ActiveShield 2.0 monitoring adds a little peace of mind for not overheating when maxing out its capacity, and comes joined by ports that can automatically handle charging plugged in devices at their maximum rate.

A pair of other chargers in the Anker Prime lineup are also on sale today. While not nearly 50% off like the 240W model above, a pair of smaller offerings that plug right into the wall are both at 25% off thanks to some on-page coupons. Each one of these models has a 3-port design that packs in a pair of USB-C outputs as well as a USB-A slot. There’s just two different power allotments to choose from, with two different price tags to match.

Anker Prime 240W Charger features:

Unleash 240W of Super Power: With one USB-C port providing up to 140W, and the other three ports sharing 100W, charge up to 4 devices simultaneously with a maximum output of 240W. Power two laptops at the same time, with the USB-C 1 port delivering 140W, and the USB-C 2 port providing 100W.

