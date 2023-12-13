There’s still time to gift USB-C AirPods Pro 2 at the third-best price to date of $200 (Reg. $249)

There’s still time to gift Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 at one of the best prices yet. If you missed out on the Black Friday sale last month, you can now score the latest flagship earbuds for $199.99 shipped on Amazon. This is $49 off the usual $249 going rate and landing at the third-best price to date. It’s within $11 of the all-time low set just once before. The second-best price by comparison is $199. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over at 9to5Mac, too.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that rolled out earlier in the fall that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects you’re talking to someone. 

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. All of that is powered by the latest Apple H2 chip, as well. 

AirPods Pro 2 features:

The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. So every sound is more vivid than ever..Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ear.

