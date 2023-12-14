Logitech’s Lift vertical mouse brings some ergonomics to your Mac workstation at $60

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Lift for Mac Wireless Vertical Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Marking the first discount in months, today’s offer lands from the usual $70 price tag. It’s $10 off, and matching the all-time low last set back in August. Providing a more affordable take on Logitech’s popular ergonomic mouse compared to its MX counterpart, the Logitech Lift arrives with much of the same comfort and Mac-friendly focus. Back when I reviewed the mouse, I found that it made all of the right compromises to land at that retail price, making the upright design, Bluetooth and Logitech Bolt wireless connectivity, and 4,000 DPI sensor all the more notable. The experience is further explored in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

While not quite as good of a value, the popular Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse is also worth considering now that you can also score it for less than MSRP. It isn’t going to be quite as affordable as the Logitech Lift, but does at least back its $90 price tag with some more compelling features. Being in the MX line means that it packs Logitech’s FLOW functionality for seamlessly using with two devices, alongside copying text and other files from one machine to the other. There’s also some other more premium inclusions that might justify the $30 difference between both of the peripherals.

Earlier this fall, I took a look at the new Logitech Wave Keys which will fit right in with the Logitech Lift mouse. It continues to deliver on the ergonomic design, just in keyboard form. The real star of the show is its wavy design that I’ve personally found to offer a comfortable typing experience. Our hands-on review fully details what to expect.

Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse features:

Lift for Mac is an ergonomic wireless vertical mouse crafted for all-day comfort – a great fit for small to medium hands. Compatible with Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac & iPad models via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Lift for Mac ergonomic wireless mouse’s 57-degree angle relieves pressure on your wrist and places your arm and upper body in a more relaxed posture. Relax into focus with Lift upright mouse’s whisper-quiet clicks and silent magnetic SmartWheel for smooth, seamless scrolling – plus save time with 4 customizable buttons

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!