8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with charger and Hall Effects sticks at $55 (Reg. $70)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, Amazon is offering the 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock for Switch and Windows in both colors at $55.29 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a solid 21% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Deals on this one don’t come around all too often, with today’s offer coming in as one of the lowest prices yet at slightly below our previous mention. This is a Lightning deal that will only be around for today or until discounted stock runs dry. Sporting the beloved Hall Effect sensing joystick (you can learn more about this tech in our coverage here), it also comes with two rear paddle buttons, a custom profile switch button, player indicators, rumble vibration, and up to 22 hours of use per charge. It is compatible with Switch as well as the Steam Deck and Windows machines when using the 2.4GHz dongle. The included charging dock is also a nice touch here. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

If you not convinced on the 8Bitdo model above, or are just looking for something more colorful, scope out the ongoing deals we are tracking on PowerA’s Nintendo-themed Switch controllers at up to 43% off. Pricing kicks off from $13 Prime shipped and features designs featuring various popular Nintendo IP, from Kirby and Mario to Zelda.

As far as affordable gamer gifts go, you’ll also want to take a look at the deals we have running on PDP’s new solar Nemesis Xbox Media Remote and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset. Then head over to this morning’s console game deals roundup for price drops on tiles across all three major platforms.

8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock features:

Compatible with Switch and Steam Deck via Bluetooth/2.4g adapter/USB Cable, Windows with a 2.4g adapter/USB Cable.

Multifunctional Charging Dock – Stable connection and controller will be automatically switching ON/OFF while it is undocked/docked.

Hall Effect Sensing Joystick

Ultimate Software on PC and mobile (Android/iOS)

2 Pro back paddle buttons, Custom Profile Switch Button, Player indicators & 2-way Mode Switching button.

Rumble vibration, motion controls, USB-C, 22 hours rechargeable battery.

