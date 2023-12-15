Reolink smart home cams keep an eye on your property at up to $120 off with no subscription required

Today we are taking a look at the Reolink outdoor smart home security systems. Including everything from smart video doorbells to driveway and garage cams and full-on Wi-Fi 6 systems to blanket your entire property, all of it is now on sale for the holidays. The brand is now offering up to $120 in savings with gear starting from $75 shipped via its official Amazon storefront with no additional fees added, and you’ll find all of the details you need waiting below the fold.

Reolink smart home security systems up to $120 off

Reolink’s ecosystem of smart home gear covers just about all aspects of your property with convenient connectivity and intelligent security measures. From the driveway and front porch to your entire outdoor space, all of it includes onboard storage capabilities, freeing you from additional monthly subscription fees.

Smart front porch security

First up, let’s take a look at the doorstep and entryway with the Reolink doorbell cameras at up to 27% off. You’ll find a completely wireless Wi-Fi version and the PoE model that both connects to your network and receives power over Ethernet. While they do work with the add-on Reolink NVR unit, it is important to remember you can also just install an up to 256GB microSD card for local storage with no added subscription fees required for accessing the footage.

With the Wi-Fi model, you’re looking at 5MP HD real-time video feeds of your front porch delivered directly to your smartphone from wherever you might be. The waterproof unit connects to your home’s Wi-Fi over 2.4/5GHz to deliver 180-degree viewing angles alongside two-way talk, so you can speak with and hear whoever might be at the door. It even comes with an included chime unit – simply connect the chime to any electrical outlet in your home for an elevated, and yet traditional doorbell experience with your choice of ten chime tunes and adjustable volume.

Intelligent driveway and garage surveillance

For keeping an eye on the driveway and garage, we have the Reolink Argus PT Ultra 4K Solar Security Smart Camera. Dropping down from its regular $200 price tag, you can now secure this mostly self-sustaining camera system down at $159.99 shipped with the solar panel included in the package.

Connected to your 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi, this battery and 6W solar panel-powered security cam provides 4K 8MP footage of your driveway and front yard with a built-in motion spotlight and 360-degree coverage. Joined by onboard intelligent detection tech with customizable person, vehicle, and pet motion alerts, users can also remotely view live feeds and control the camera’s 355-degree pan and 140-degree tilt action via the companion app. And once again, there is no subscription required here – just throw in your microSD card for local storage of recorded events.

Reolink Argus PT Ultra 4K Solar Security Smart Camera $160 (Reg. $200)

Whole-home peace of mind

Okay, so now we have the driveway and entryway covered, but what about the rest of the yard and property? For folks looking to add some intelligent surveillance elsewhere around their property, we have a couple of discounted options to consider. First we have the Reolink E1 Outdoor Pro that is now down from the regular $140 to the discounted holiday price of $104.99, and secondly, the Reolink Wi-Fi 6 Whole-Home Smart Security Camera System that delivers a 4-camera setup at $479.99 shipped, down from the regular $600 price tag.

The Reolink E1 Outdoor Pro delivers 4K HD coverage of your outdoor space with 3x optical zoom tech alongside infrared night vision (allows you to see up to 100-feet in the dead of night). From there, this model also leverages a pan and tilt design alongside intelligent tracking – “the camera can analyze person and vehicle shapes and auto-track those noteworthy movements.” The waterproof unit (this one can be used inside or out) also features the ability to customize motion zones and scheduling action so users can customize which areas to focus on at certain times.

Reolink’s Wi-Fi 6 Whole-Home Smart Security Camera System is much of the same but with complete coverage of your space and extensive recording capabilities. It provides 24/7 recording with the included 2TB of backup storage capacity included with your purchase – this “outdoor camera wireless system supports continuous recording with extensive storage (expandable to 16TB).” You’ll also score 4K resolutions with 100-feet of color night vision monitoring, all connected to your 2.4GHz and 5GHz network with support for Wi-Fi 6. The same two-way audio and remote control/viewing via the companion app is in place here as well.

Reolink E1 Outdoor Pro Smart Camera $105 (Reg. $140)

(Reg. $140) Reolink Wi-Fi 6 Whole-Home Smart Security Camera System $480 (Reg. $600)

