Shop online securely with a 1Password login management system at 40% off

Password managers are invaluable tools these days, and 1Password now offers much more than just a 40% discount for the holidays. Easily one of the best out there, its ability to deliver a fast, easy, and organized system to securely store all of your passwords is just the beginning of what 1Password provides with its subscription plan. It is now offering a seriously notable 40% price drop as part of its holiday promotion.

1Password – all login data just a single-click away

1Password, just as the name suggests, safely stores all of your passwords across every site and service you use. No longer will you be fumbling around with login credentials, leaving yourself at risk of hackers or forgetting user names and passwords. Everything will be just a single click away with a 1Password subscription plan. It stores all of your passwords in a particularly secure environment, allowing you to use a single password to login to everything in a quick, safe, and extremely convenient way.

It even provides a simple way to double check how often you’re using the same passwords across multiple sites – the more often you use the same password, the more likely it is to be stolen or compromised. With 1Password, you can quickly check for weak or reused passwords, and then use its Password Generator to replace them.

Two-factor authentication

Some other highlights of the 1Password system here include two-factor authentication and managing single-use passwords. With two-factor authentication quickly enabled across all your accounts, even if someone knows your passwords somehow, they will not be able to access your data. And 1Password can even manage those one-time passwords you might need to access from time-to-time, negating the need to wait for an SMS message or accessing a third-party authentication app.

Safe travel and secure online shopping

All of this is already is more than compelling enough if you ask me, but the 1Password environment goes well beyond that.

You can also safely secure all of your credit card information in the 1Password system, mitigating the need to store it on the websites you are shopping on for the holiday season and beyond. Sure, some sites are just fine for storing your credit card info on for quick checkouts, but not all sites are created equal in this regard and you never know what might happen to your data once it has been entered into those systems.

Not only will 1Password double check the URL you are using when making a purchase, ensuring it is indeed a legit one, but it will also allow you to make purchases using your credit card with a single click.

Much like the credit card system, 1Password is able to store all of your vital travel information in a secure manner by way of its Travel Mode system. You can input everything from the code for a hotel safe and travel insurance details, to emergency contact info and passport information so you always have a copy wherever you are stored in a locked-down secure place only you can access. Simply input your data before you leave, turn on Travel Mode before to protect the information while you are crossing borders and the like, and then turn off Travel Mode when you arrive to access it all again.

1Passwords subs now 40% off

Needless to say, 1Password is a powerful peace of mind-inducing system that just makes life more convenient and safe, so you can focus on what counts and not worry about managing 100+ different passwords and vital personal data. And you can now secure a subscription with a giant discount for the holidays and keep it rolling all year round.

Simply follow this link to secure a 1Password Individual Account at 40% off the yearly subscription price.

