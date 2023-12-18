Aqara HomeKit gear up to 30% off for the holidays: Apple Home Key smart lock and more from $12.50

Aqara – a high-tech all-in-one smart home brand we feature around here regularly – is now offering some serious price drops ahead of holiday get togethers and gift giving. Featuring loads of fully integrated gadgets to make your home a more intelligent, conformable, and convenient one, we are now tracking up to 30% or more in savings on its Apple Home Key smart lock, its multi-function smart home switch, entryway sensors, and the powerful hub to link them altogether. Head below for more details and a closer look at this year’s Aqara smart home holiday offers.

Apple Home Key Smart Lock U100

First up among the Aqara holiday offers is the brand’s Smart Lock U100. Regularly up to $230, you can now land this high-tech solution for $132.99 shipped ahead of Christmas. That’s at least 30% in savings, although we have seen it sell for as much as $230, and clocking in among the lowest prices of the year.

The Aqara Smart Lock U100 is fully integrated into Apple Home – it can be unlocked with Apple Home Key tech (simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch, even if they are out of power). However, it also sports a touchscreen keypad for secure entry with remotely configurable passwords alongside a high-precision fingerprint reader and a mechanical key for emergency use. That’s all on top of managing temporary door access for guests and the ability to store up to 50 fingerprints in the system as well as leveraging auto lock technology and a do not disturb mode that will mute the chime so you don’t wake up the family.

Intelligent whole home connectivity with Smart Hub M2

Next up we have the Aqara Smart Hub M2 that is now down at $41.99 shipped for the holidays. This powerful and versatile smart home hub solution typically sells for closer to $60 or more and is now at the lowest price we can find.

Alongside support for the Zigbee 3.0 standard, it can connect up to 128 Aqara devices on the same network to leverage powerful automations across a range of devices, including the Smart Lock U100 above. It can even connect to existing IR devices such as fans, air conditioners, TVs, and more allowing you to control each of them from any part of your room using your voice or other home automations.

All-Round Compatibility: The Aqara Hub M2 makes your Aqara devices compatible with a wide range of smart home ecosystems and voice assistants. Apple HomeKit, Google Assistants, Alexa, IFTTT and more are supported.

On top of HomeKit, Google, and Alexa integrations, the M2 hub also now supports Matter, which offers seamless, unified, compatibility and control alongside even more ecosystems (including SmartThings and more).

Smart switches and sensors everywhere at up to 30% off

The Aqara smart home holiday deals don’t stop there either. You’ll also find notable price drops on other compatible pieces of kit to make your living space a more intelligent one, including its Wireless Mini Switch – a 3-way switch to control a range of different Apple HomeKit smart home devices – alongside the Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2. The latter of which transforms and secures your entryways and windows with multi-platform Matter support and real-time notifications, among other things. Check out the holiday pricing for both down below:

Aqara Wireless Mini Smart Switch $12.50 (Reg. $18)

(Reg. $18) Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2 $21 (Reg. $30)

