Beats Studio Buds come in five different colors at new $80 all-time lows (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds for $79.99 shipped. Today’s discount arrives in five different colors from the usual $150 price tag in order to land at a new all-time low. The $70 discount undercuts the discounts we’ve seen lately down to $90, which was the price available all of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and even back before during the fall Prime Day festivities. It has never hit $80 before and is now the best price ever. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look or just head below for more.

Despite just seeing the slick new Studio Buds+ hit the scene, Beats Studio Buds arrive as some of the brand’s latest workout companions, delivering a true wireless form-factor that’s ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package.

Or, you could just go with those newer Beats Studio Buds+ instead. While not dropping anywhere close to the price on the original pair, the newer editions come in a refreshed Cosmic Silver design at $130. This is marking one of the best discounts we’ve seen at Amazon so far and a chance to lock-in $40 in savings on the recent debut that offers much of the same features as the standard Studio Buds, but with some improvements like enhanced ANC and transparency modes, as well as 36-hour battery life.

More on the Beats Studio Buds:

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.

