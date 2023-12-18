Roll your own cloud storage system with Synology’s 4-bay DS923+ NAS at $516

Amazon is now offering the Synology 4-Bay DS923+ NAS for $515.99 shipped. If you’ve been wanting to ditch paying for cloud backup services, then you can make 2024 the year you host it yourself by saving on one of our favorite NAS here at 9to5Toys. This model drops from its usual $600 going rate in order to mark the third-best discount to date. It’s $84 off, and comes within $36 of the all-time low. Head below for more.

Synology’s DS923+ NAS is one of the brand’s latest releases, and I’ve actually been testing this one out for the past few months. Debuting in December of last year, this model arrives with a 4-bay design that can house as much as 80TB of storage when deploying four 20TB drives. There’s even more modularity from the dual NVMe slots that enable hardware cache, as well as the optional 10GbE network card that can be swapped in. And while this model comes outfitted with 4GB of RAM out of the box, it can be upgraded to 32GB for the ultimate server experience. Best of all, you’ll be able to bring home all of those features for the best price yet.

At a more affordable price point, the Synology DS224+ is an even better value for those on a tighter budget. It may not be on sale at $309, but will deliver a 2-bay NAS that is capable enough to handle Time Machine backups and even light Plex usage from an even more compact build than the DS923+ above.

Synology DS923+ NAS features:

The DS923+ 4-Bay NAS Enclosure from Synology is a capable solution that can be adjusted and expanded as your needs change, with optional support for up to nine drives, faster networking, and two M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD slots for caching or additional storage pools. Powered by Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM), it offers a flexible all-in-one solution for data sharing, synchronization, backup, and surveillance. The DS923+ is equipped with four drive bays that are capable of natively supporting 3.5″ SATA III hard drives, as well as 2.5″ SATA III hard drives and SSDs.

