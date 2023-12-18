Save up to $400 on Hydrow Rower and Wave at-home exercise gear for the holidays

Laura Rosenberg -
Sports-FitnessHydrow
$1,495
a person sitting in a living room

Connected rowing company, Hydrow, has launched a Holiday Sale where you can save $400 on either the Hydrow Rower for $2,095 or its lighter companion, the Hydrow Wave Rower, for $1,495 -valid through December 19. Perfect for a relaxing or intensive at-home workout, both the Hydrow Rower and the Hydrow Wave can lead you through an immersive exercise experience led by Olympians and expert athletes alike using state-of-the-art technology. Shipping is free. Head below for more details on Hydrow’s Holiday Sale.

There are only two differences in the Hydrow Rower and the Hydrow Wave Rower: The Hydrow Wave is 30% lighter and smaller than the original Rower, and it comes in six colorways. Other than that, the two machines operate identically and offer the same features and highlights for users. Both rowers sport an immersive display with over 4,000 workouts, the ability to seamlessly connect to your Bluetooth devices, and a patented electromagnetic drag system that replicates the feeling of actually being on the water. Additionally, rowers can compete on a leaderboard, track their metrics, celebrate achievements with Hydrow Badges, and customize their workouts to their own preferred music genres. Get your Hydrow Rower for $2,095 or your Hydrow Wave for $1,495 and enjoy the immersive experience that Hydrow provides from the comfort of your home.

More on Hydrow Rower:

Elevate your home with Hydrow’s sleek aluminum and steel frame design. Seamlessly blending style and comfort, it delivers an exceptional workout experience. Sync heart rate & workout data with Apple Watch & Strava, and enjoy immersive rowing with wireless headphones. Including 100+ stunning destinations, elite athletes to inspire the ultimate performance, and 4,000+ diverse workouts for all fitness levels.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Hydrow

About the Author

Laura Rosenberg

Laura is a dedicated gym-goer, a sucker for anything with sugar, and a fan of all four Michigan seasons. She has also written articles for 9to5Mac and Electrek.
Bring home the Razer Seiren Mini USB Mic back at the $3...
Aqara HomeKit gear up to 30% off for the holidays: Appl...
VOLTORB’s lvl 2 EV charger with NEMA 14-50 plug h...
New low drops Belkin’s BOOST↑CHARGE 5K Power Ba...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Christmas Flash Sale offers...
JBL’s 21-inch RallyBar S Bluetooth soundbar mount...
Razer’s Quick Charging DualSense PS5 charger stan...
These best-selling Kindle eBooks from Michael Crichton ...
Load more...
Show More Comments