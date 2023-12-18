Save up to $400 on Hydrow Rower and Wave at-home exercise gear for the holidays

Connected rowing company, Hydrow, has launched a Holiday Sale where you can save $400 on either the Hydrow Rower for $2,095 or its lighter companion, the Hydrow Wave Rower, for $1,495 -valid through December 19. Perfect for a relaxing or intensive at-home workout, both the Hydrow Rower and the Hydrow Wave can lead you through an immersive exercise experience led by Olympians and expert athletes alike using state-of-the-art technology. Shipping is free. Head below for more details on Hydrow’s Holiday Sale.

There are only two differences in the Hydrow Rower and the Hydrow Wave Rower: The Hydrow Wave is 30% lighter and smaller than the original Rower, and it comes in six colorways. Other than that, the two machines operate identically and offer the same features and highlights for users. Both rowers sport an immersive display with over 4,000 workouts, the ability to seamlessly connect to your Bluetooth devices, and a patented electromagnetic drag system that replicates the feeling of actually being on the water. Additionally, rowers can compete on a leaderboard, track their metrics, celebrate achievements with Hydrow Badges, and customize their workouts to their own preferred music genres. Get your Hydrow Rower for $2,095 or your Hydrow Wave for $1,495 and enjoy the immersive experience that Hydrow provides from the comfort of your home.

More on Hydrow Rower:

Elevate your home with Hydrow’s sleek aluminum and steel frame design. Seamlessly blending style and comfort, it delivers an exceptional workout experience. Sync heart rate & workout data with Apple Watch & Strava, and enjoy immersive rowing with wireless headphones. Including 100+ stunning destinations, elite athletes to inspire the ultimate performance, and 4,000+ diverse workouts for all fitness levels.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!