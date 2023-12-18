TOPDON’s popular jump starters double as portable power stations with discounts from $70

TOPDON makes some of the most popular car jump starters on Amazon, and there’s certainly a reason why! Alongside being able to provide enough juice to get your car running in a pinch when the battery gives out, the company’s jump starters can also kickstart motorcycles and snowblowers, not to mention heavier duty vehicles like trucks and even boats. Both of versatile additions to your ride, that can even double as portable power banks when not saving the day.

Winter is upon us and the last thing you want is to be stuck out in the cold with a dead battery. It only has to happen once for you to dread the experience ever again, or you could just have the TOPDON jump starter on hand to avoid the headache altogether. The JS2000 model, our favorite of the company’s offerings, comes backed by 2,000 peak amps for reliably being able to start anything with a 12V battery. It’s ideally made for anything with an up to 8L gas or 6L diesel engine.

That covers a wide range of different vehicles and tools, including cars, boats, ATVs, snowmobiles, and really anything you else you can think of. I also just mentioned winter, and one of the things that makes the JS2000 TOPDON jump starter special is that it can operate in even extreme temperatures. It can handle giving your ride a kickstart in weather as low as 14°F all the way up to 104°F.

Even if you don’t end up needing it as a jump starter, the TOPDON JS2000 can do more than just provide peace of mind. It serves two other functions, including being a portable power bank as well as a 300-lumen LED flashlight.

Enough of us waxing poetic about the JS2000 TOPDON jump starter and its features, there’s also savings to talk about. Right now, you can lock-in a promotion for the holidays that lets you gift the accessory for yourself or someone else on your list who could use the added peace of mind for less. It now drops down to $69.95 on Amazon after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. The savings will be live through December 24, giving you a gift idea that’ll be around till the list-minute.

If you need even more power, there’s also the JS3000 jump starter from TOPDON. This model steps up to deliver 3000A peak amps of power for handling 12V batteries just like its smaller counterpart. It’s suitable for vehicles with 9L gas or 7L diesel engines, and features the same 3-in-1 design that puts it to use even when it’s not saving your neck by jumpstarting your battery.

The JS3000 TOPDON jump starter is also getting in on the savings today, dropping down to $135.96 on Amazon. This is one of the best discounts ever from its usual $240 price tag and a bit more capable of a model for those who want an even more heavy-duty accessory.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!