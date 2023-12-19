Best Buy clears out Aventon’s Pace 500.2 e-bike at $600 (Save $1,100) or Avenue at $700

Best Buy is offering one of the best deals we’ve seen all holiday season today on an e-bike, with the Aventon Pace 500.2. It would normally set you back $1,700, but is now seeing a whopping $1,100 price cut down to $599.99 shipped. This is the best price we have ever seen, and is an extra $400 under previous discounts. It may be on the previous-generation version now that the Pace 500.3 exists, but anyone who doesn’t need the upgrades can save on a compelling electric ride. We previously walk away with quite the fond impression in previous hands-on reviews of the Pace lineup over at Electrek.

If you’d prefer to go with a fat tire model, the Aventon Aventure is also on sale at $699.99. This model may be an extra $100 over the lead deal above, but it steps up the savings to match with $1,300 off its usual $2,000 price tag. This also, is an all-time low. The Aventure may be the company’s previous-generation release at this point, but it still delivers a pretty compelling EV experience with a pair of 4-inch fat tires and a Class 2 design that can hit upwards of 28 MPH. There’s a 45-mile range attached, to go alongside front suspension, fenders, and even integrated lights. We found it worthy of carrying you around for adventures in our original hands-on review from back when it launched.

You’ll find all of the other best deals in our Green Deals guide this week. It’s always the place to be for checking into all of the best discounted EVs and more environmentally-friendly gear, especially with all of the holiday savings. If these affordable Aventon models aren’t catching you eye, we have tons of other recommendations that will ensure you don’t have to pay full price.

Aventon Pace 500.2 features:

The Next-Gen Pace 500 is still the ultimate combination of comfort and power. Maintaining its signature upright frame, adjustable stem, and cruiser-style handlebars, it now features integrated components, including an improved battery, front headlight, and integrated brake lights. Powerful enough to climb hills with ease yet comfortable enough for a casual cruise.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!