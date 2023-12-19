Google Pixel 7 Pro 256GB is an even better value with $461 discount to $538 on Amazon

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on Google Pixel 7 Pro. Right now the unlocked 256GB smartphone drops down to $538 shipped. Today’s discount lands from the original $999 price tag and saves you $460. It beats our previous mention by an extra $40 and also undercuts the current sale price on the Pixel 8 Pro by an extra $239. The same all-time low status applies to the 512GB model, too. We breakdown how this smartphone stacks up against the 2023 roster below the fold, and our original hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers some extra insight.

This might not be the latest smartphone on the block, but there’s no arguing with a $399 discount. The Pixel 7 Pro arrives as last year’s flagship from Google and is still one of the company’s more capable releases to date. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen on the front, with a triple sensor camera array around back comprised of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on the base model.

But if you do want the latest from Google, it’ll cost you an extra $199 – even with an all-time low discount applied. Right now, you can put Google Pixel 8 Pro under the tree at $799, which is the best price we’ve ever seen. It does deliver the new Tensor G3 chipset and an Actua display, but the hardware isn’t all too different.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

