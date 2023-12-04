Put Google Pixel 8 Pro under the tree at $799 (Reg. $999), Pixel 8 hits $549 (Save $150)

If you were waiting to see whether the Black Friday pricing on Google’s latest Pixel 8 series smartphones was really the best of the season, new deals are now live to solidify just how goods these discounts are. Right now on Amazon, you can score the unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro for $799 shipped. This is $200 off the usual $999 going rate and matching the all-time low as only the second-ever discount. Also available at Best Buy. It’s the same price cut we saw last month through Thanksgiving Week, and should be the best price for putting it under the tree. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review, and further detail the experience below the fold. There’s also a discount on Google Pixel 8!

Google’s new Pixel 8 Pro just launched back in October and is now finally seeing a chance to save without having to trade-in a device. It comes powered by the Tensor G3 chip, which enables all of the company’s AI tech this time around leveraged by the photo and video editor with a new 6.7-inch Super Actua display also making the cut. Around back are four refreshed cameras, too.

The Google Pixel 8 on the other hand is continuing the savings with an all-time low of its own. Also on sale at Amazon, the smartphone now sells for $549 across all three colors and drops from its typical $699 going rate. This is $150 off and matching the Pixel 8 Pro discount in being only the second offer we’ve seen so far. Also available at Best Buy.

Pixel 8 sports the same Tensor G3 chip and all of the Magic Eraser tech it enables, just in a smaller package. There’s a 6.2-inch Actua display that lacks the adaptive refresh rate found on its Pro counterpart, but is largely the same smartphone in a smaller body. We called this approach to a flagship handset “the small phone of our dreams” in our hands-on review over at 9to5Google.

Google Pixel 8 Pro features:

Meet Pixel 8 Pro, the all-pro phone engineered by Google. It’s sleek, sophisticated, powerful, and secure. And with Google AI, you can do more, even faster. The triple camera system includes a dedicated 5x telephoto lens, improved autofocus, and full-resolution photography with Pro controls. And the all-day battery charges faster than ever.

