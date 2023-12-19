Juiced Bikes RipRacer fat-tire e-bike with 55+ mile range hits $1,049 (Reg. $1,499) with promo

Juiced Bikes is still offering holiday savings rates on its line of e-bikes and accessories, with a special promotion now available for extra savings. The cheapest model among the bunch is the RipRacer Fun Sized Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,049 shipped, after using the promo code RIDE50 at checkout. Down from its usual $1,499, we’ve seen this e-bike go for $50 less during past flash sales and short-lived events like Black Friday. While today’s deal drops costs down to the second-lowest price we have tracked for this model, you won’t find prices this low anywhere else, so act fast in order to cruise into 2024 at some of the best rates of the year. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or reading our review over at Electrek.

The RipRacer comes equipped with a 750W motor and an upgraded G2 52V lithium-ion battery allowing it to reach top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles. It features five levels of pedal assistance alongside a standard cadence sensor. You’ll also receive a more humble collection of accessories than some of the brand’s other models like hydaulic disc brakes, a 1,050-lumen headlight paired with a 2-mode taillight, knobby fat-tires for smoother off-road joyrides, and a back-lit LCD display that keeps you informed of real-time metrics as well as allowing you to adjust riding settings.

There is no telling how long this promotion is set to last, so don’t wait too long or you may lose your chance to shave $50 off your order. You’ll also be able to earn extra savings when you buy two or more e-bikes together and use the promo code 2BIKEOFFER at checkout for $200 off your order. If you want to stay up-to-date on the best and latest deals on other e-bike brands, head over to our Green Deals hub, which is updated daily as new discounts roll in.

RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike features:

Meet the RipRacer(TUV certified to UL 2849), the ultimate FUN SIZE fat-tire electric bike. Featuring an upgraded G2 52-Volt battery and powerful 750-Watt motor you’ll have plenty of torque and power for conquering hills and dominating the road! The RipRacer is loaded with premium features like hydraulic disc brakes, Cadence Pedal Assist Technology, integrated brake light, and a convenient adjustable-height seat. Our most size-inclusive electric bike comfortably fits riders 5’ – 6’3. The upgraded RipRacer features a new G2 52-Volt 15.6Ah battery, also with improved water-resistant construction & an Apple AirTag compartment, PLUS our signature Advanced LCD Display that can unlock the popular Race riding mode. The Class 3 model operates confidently at speeds up to 28MPH and an impressive 55 mile riding range on a single charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!