Reebok Flash Sale: Snag up to 57% off select footwear and apparel from $20

Reebok’s Flash Sale touts up to 50% off select apparel and iconic sneaker styles that are rarely marked down, including Nano and Club C sneakers through 12/31. Prices as marked. Leading the way are the men’s Classic Leather Shoes for $40, down 50% off their original price. These shoes are simple and classic and are perfect for a casual night out. Next up are the men’s Nano 6000 Training Shoes for $60, marked down 57% – wear these trainers in or out of the gym and enjoy comfort no matter how hard you’re pushing. The Club C Double Revenge Women’s Shoes are now available for $65 and come in four colorways – fun, chic, and with added height, these shoes will elevate any fit. Head below for more details on Reebok’s Flash Sale.

The men’s Classic Leather Shoes – coming in at $40 – feature a leather upper, textile lining, a lace closure, and an EVA midsole. They’re available in 11 colorways and are sure to be a staple in your wardrobe. The men’s Nano 6000 Training Shoes will support your feet with all-day comfort whether you’re going for a neighborhood run or spending a couple hours in the gym before running some errands – now available for $60. The Club C Double Revenge Women’s Shoes for $65 feature a double outsole to add some height and a leather upper to keep the look classic.

More items we are loving from the Reebok Flash Sale:

Women’s

Men’s

More on the men’s Classic Leather Shoe:

Clean, minimalist design keeps your look forever fresh. These Reebok Classic Leather Shoes update the iconic retro style. A supple leather upper and logos pulled from the archives give you trainers that always work, no matter what you pair them with.

