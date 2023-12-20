HP’s new 15-inch Chromebook Plus sees 50% discount to lowest price yet at $249

Best Buy is now offering the HP 15-inch Chromebook Plus for $249 shipped. Today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings from its usual $499 price tag and is one of the first chances to save since its debut earlier in the fall. Today’s markdown is a new all-time low and notably beats our previous mention from Black Friday by an extra $100. This HP Chromebook comes centered around a 15.6-inch 1080p screen with an Intel Core i3 chip under the hood. There’s 128GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as Intel graphics and over 13 hours of battery life. Head below for more.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and everything else you can read over in our launch coverage.

There are also some other models on sale if the HP version isn’t going to quite fit your workflow.

Chromebook Plus models on sale:

HP Chromebook Plus features:

Packed for prime performance and value. Kick start any day with power, speed and security. This mighty Chromebook is responsibly built from recycled materials, and loaded with an Intel processor to easily multi-task. The large, vibrant display boots up instantly, so you can work, watch and game.

