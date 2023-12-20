Schwinn’s Mendocino hybrid e-bike hits 20 MPH for 55 miles at new all-time low of $548

Note: Some folks might not be able to access the on-page coupon, but it appears to be available for most.

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike for $548.42 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from $900, with an MSRP of $1,700, this e-bike spent most of the last two years staying between $1,700 and $1,150 until summer brought with it a price cut down to $900, where it has remained aside from the few short-lived discounts. Today’s deal is the fifth discount since summer, coming in as a 68% markdown off the MSRP to give you a whopping $1,152 in savings. It beats our previous mention by $152 and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with a 250W brushless geared pedal assist hub motor and a rear rack-mounted battery, this hybrid e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. With a twist of its grip shifter, its six-speed drivetrain can provide smooth gear changes for easy adaptation to any terrain you might find yourself on. You can also find the model with an electric throttle for $700.

Hiboy is still offering extended holiday deals on its line of S series electric scooters that have seen further price reductions since Black Friday, like the S2 Pro for $392.34 shipped, down from $710. It has a 500W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 25 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The upgraded S2 MAX extends that range up to 40 miles for $499.99 shipped, down from $835.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of Juiced Bikes’ special holiday promotion, giving you extra savings off already discounted e-bike models using the given promo code. The most affordable model among the bunch is the classic RipRacer Fun Sized Fat-Tire e-bike that hits 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles.

Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike features:

Lightweight e-bike with a 16.5 inch aluminum bicycle frame for effortless riding to class or around the neighborhood, suggested rider height of 64 to 74 inches tall, shortest inseam of 27.7″-28.8″ and 31.6″-33.6″ inseam on highest seat setting

Rear rack mounted battery lasts for approximately 35 – 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions, and can easily recharge in 4 hours with a standard outlet, charging cable included, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system

6-speed drivetrain with grip shifter provides smooth gear changes while mechanical disc brakes deliver superior stopping power on the alloy double wall rims and 2.125″ tires

Upright riding position adds comfort while fenders help protect you from splashes, rear rack provides additional cargo space

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!