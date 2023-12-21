Echelon Holiday Clearance Sale: Save up to $780 on bikes, treadmills, more

As a part of connected fitness company Echelon’s Holiday Clearance Sale, you can now get major savings on some of Echelon’s popular at-home exercise equipment including bikes, treadmills, rowers, and more. Leading the way is the EX-5S-22 Bike for $1,299, marked down from $2,079 – a savings of $780. The EX-5S-22 Bike allows you to completely customize your ride for maximum comfortability, and features resistance akin to a flat road, a hill, or a climb. Next up is the Stride-4s Treadmill coming in at $1,899 down from $2,299, marking one of the best discounts we’ve seen for this treadmill, with $400 in savings. The Stride 4-S Treadmill offers users premium product features, including expert instructors, on-demand classes, and more, all from the comfort of your home. Head below to learn more about Echelon’s Holiday Clearance Sale.

Echelon’s EX-5S-22 Bike is the perfect connected bike whether you want to have a leisurely workout or challenge yourself to push past your limits – now available for $1,299. Highlights of the EX-5S-22 Bike include a 22-inch HD touchscreen that flips 180 degrees if you want to do off-bike workouts and a 22-inch soundbar that syncs with equipment to maximize your listening experience. Also included with the EX-5S-22 are two water bottle holders, dumbbell holders, and a vented competition-style seat. The Stride 4-S Treadmill allows users to enjoy scenic routes from the 22-inch HD touchscreen as well as a removable bottle holder/device tray. Additional features include LED intuitive track wheels, a diamond finish running belt, and the ability to fold the treadmill up for easy storage. Now available for $1,899.

More on the EX-5S-22 Bike

The 2024 Connect EX-5s-22 bike is meticulously designed to provide unparalleled comfort. Embark on an extraordinary ride with its ventilated competition-style seat and adjustable seat & handlebars, ensuring you discover your perfect riding position. Immerse yourself in a high-quality fitness journey from the comfort of your own home, courtesy of the 22″ HD touchscreen display and the all-new 22″ soundbar. Effortlessly tailor your workout to your preferences with the new, patent-pending Bluetooth® handlebar resistance controller, allowing you to seamlessly adjust the resistance. Get ready to level up your fitness game!

