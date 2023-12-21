Razer 7.1-ch. Kraken Kitty V2 Pro RGB Quartz Pink Headset hits new all-time $150 low

Amazon is offering the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro Wired RGB Quartz Pink Headset for $149.99 shipped. Down from its $200 price tag, this particular model has seen relatively few discounts over the year, never falling under $197 until Black Friday rolled around. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate, bringing costs down to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. It even beats out Razer’s website, where it is still listed for its full MSRP. You’ll also find the black model available for $195.66 shipped.

The V2 Pro Headset comes equipped with a patented 3-part 50mm driver design and a 7.1-channel surround sound, letting you dive deeper into immersive gameplay with its “beyond standard” spatial audio. It features stream-responsive RGB lighting on the interchangeable ears (kitty, rabbit, bear) and razer logo that is able to interact with audience emoticons and alerts via the Razer Streamer Companion app. You’ll have all-day comfort for longer sessions thanks to its hybrid fabric and leatherette cushions, while the detacheable HyperClear cardioid mic ensures that your voice will be as clear as your style. Head below to read more.

More Quartz Pink Razer discounts:

If you’re still looking for gift ideas for yourself or the gamer in your life, check out this gift guide for PC upgrades that offer up affordable additions to enhance any player’s battlestation, with some of the more big-ticket items like the LG 45GR75DC-B 45-inch 200Hz UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor seeing further discounts to a new $747 low. You can also head over to our PC gaming hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals as they roll in, updated daily.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro Wired RGB Headset features:

Interchangeable Ears: Stay fresh and mix it up with a set of adorable Kitty, Bear, and Bunny headset ear designs that can be easily swapped out and snapped on

Stream Reactive Lighting: Display colorful personality and engage viewers with ear and earcup lighting that responds to emotes, alerts, and more—customizable from over 16.8 million colors and countless effects

Detachable HyperClear Cardioid Mic: With a sweet spot that’s tuned to pick up less noise from every other direction, the mic ensures your voice is as clear as your style

TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers: The headset’s patented 3-part driver design pushes out exceptional highs, mids, and lows that doesn’t muddy—providing high-fidelity audio that sounds as good as it looks.

7.1 Surround Sound: Provides accurate positional audio that lets you pinpoint intuitively where every sound is coming from. *Only available on Windows 10 64-bit

Hybrid Fabric and Leatherette Cushions: Stream for hours in snug, comfortable earcups with great noise isolation

