Jabra’s latest earbuds still deliver by Christmas: Elite 10 $200, Elite 8 $150, more from $50

Best Buy is now offering the Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds for $199.99 shipped. Available in four different styles, today’s offer drops from the usual $250 going rate and even delivers by Christmas. It’s matching the all-time low for one of the first times and marks one of the only markdowns we’ve seen so far. You can explore the whole experience in our hands-on review, or just head below the fold for a quick rundown on what to expect. We also break down the rest of the Jabra earbuds lineup, which is on sale to go alongside the Elite 10.

The new Jabra Elite 10 earbuds arrive as the company’s latest and greatest releases. More capable than anything we’ve ever seen from the company before in the true wireless stable, the Elite 10 double down on higher-end listening with Dolby Atmos. Everything comes packed into a more unique form-factor that I’ve found to be quite comfortable from personal listening. Sound quality lives up to the hype and Atmos backing, with advanced active noise cancellation also making the cut.

A pair of my favorite earbuds this year are also on sale for those who want a more platform-agnostic solution. If you missed out on the Black Friday price, here’s another chance to score the all-time low on Sony’s new XM5 earbuds at $248. These recent releases are now $50 off and offer a nice alternative to Jabra’s suite of earbuds.



More on the Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds:

Sink into all-day comfort with Jabra ComfortFit technology. The semi-open design on these Elite 10 wireless earbuds removes the feeling of having your ears plugged, and the unique EarGel design helps relieve in-ear pressure. With Elite 10 you get Spatial Sound with Dolby Head Tracking technology for a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience. Complete with 10mm speakers, the lifelike audio in these Jabra earbuds gives your sound new clarity.

