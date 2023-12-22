These best-selling hardcover and paperback books from Amazon are now up to 42% off from $18

Laura Rosenberg -
AmazonBooks
$18

Looking for your next great read? For a limited time only, these hardcover and paperback books from Amazon are now up to 42% off and include a range of genres from political memoirs, classic collections, and more – be sure to clip the on-page coupon where applicable to redeem the deal price. Starring The Little Liar by Mitch Albom, Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney, and Brave New World by Aldous Huxley, these books are a must for your to-be-read shelves. Head below for more details.

If you’re a Kindle reader, check out these eBook deals.

Our top best-selling book picks:

More on The Little Liar:

An instant New York Times Bestseller.

Beloved bestselling author Mitch Albom returns with a powerful novel of hope and forgiveness that moves from a coastal Greek city during WWII to America in the golden age of Hollywood, as the intertwined lives of three young survivors are forever changed by the perils of deception and the grace of redemption.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Books

About the Author

Laura Rosenberg

Laura is a dedicated gym-goer, a sucker for anything with sugar, and a fan of all four Michigan seasons. She has also written articles for 9to5Mac and Electrek.
Unlock one-click iOS file transfers with AnyTrans lifet...
Get 60% battery in 30 minutes with UGREEN’s 35W 2...
The top five Meta Quest fitness games now on sale up to...
Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset with 50-hour ...
Nanoleaf’s Lines HomeKit starter set lands at $14...
Foxpark’s Solar wireless 1080p backup camera and ...
Sweaty Betty takes up to 70% workout apparel in end of ...
Today’s best iOS app deals: Kingdom Two Crowns, F...
Load more...
Show More Comments