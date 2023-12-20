Check out these best-selling Kindle eBooks from $2, perfect for your book club (Up to 78% off)

Laura Rosenberg -
MediaKindleeBooks
$2

Even if you’re not in a book club, it’s always fun to be in-the-know when it comes to what other people are reading and discussing. For a limited time, you can get some page-turning reads for Kindle from $2, whether or not you own an actual Kindle (you can download and read from the Kindle for iOS app here or the Kindle for Android app here). Included in the roundup is the book-turned-movie smash hit The Martian by Andy Weir, The Alice Network by Kate Quinn, and more. Keep reading for more details on these best-selling book club eBooks.

If you have Kindle Unlimited, some of the eBooks mentioned will be free with your subscription.

Our top eBook book club picks:

More on Kindle Unlimited:

Unlimited access to over 4 million digital titles featuring best sellers, popular series, classics, and more. Enjoy listening to thousands of audiobooks with Kindle Unlimited. Explore magazine subscriptions included in your membership. Borrow from a selection of thousands of Great on Kindle eBooks and enjoy a high-quality digital reading experience.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Kindle

eBooks

About the Author

Laura Rosenberg

Laura is a dedicated gym-goer, a sucker for anything with sugar, and a fan of all four Michigan seasons. She has also written articles for 9to5Mac and Electrek.
VOLTME’s Mini 20,000mAh USB portable charger fall...
REI’s Co-op Cycles e1.2 e-bike receives $760 disc...
Insta360 Holiday Sale: Up to 30% off select action came...
Keep on your furry friends with smart Petcube cameras s...
Start 2024 with a new standing desk by saving in FlexiS...
Android game and app deals: Star Survivor, Battle Chase...
Apple’s official iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Clear Case...
Amazon last-minute gift card deals from $40: Uber, Lyft...
Load more...
Show More Comments