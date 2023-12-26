Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale takes up to 50% off adidas, Nike, On Cloud, more + free shipping

Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale offers up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Zella Hybrid Tech Commuter Pants that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $79. These pants are great for everyday wear and are infused with stretch to promote comfort. This style is available in two color options and have a slim design that’s highly flattering. It also has an internal drawstring to give you a perfect fit. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s End of Season Sale takes 50% off select styles of jeans, t-shirts, outerwear, and more.

