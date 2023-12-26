Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale takes up to 50% off adidas, Nike, On Cloud, more + free shipping

Ali Smith -
FashionNordstrom
50% off + free shipping

Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale offers up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Zella Hybrid Tech Commuter Pants that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $79. These pants are great for everyday wear and are infused with stretch to promote comfort. This style is available in two color options and have a slim design that’s highly flattering. It also has an internal drawstring to give you a perfect fit. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s End of Season Sale takes 50% off select styles of jeans, t-shirts, outerwear, and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Best true wireless earbuds of 2023: Sony, Anker, Jabra,...
Bowflex New Year’s Sale: Save up to $700 on selec...
Tested: Secure your new accessories in Harber London...
Peloton New Year sale goes live: Save up to $1,000 and ...
Write-off Week: Save money on tax-deductible business e...
Stanley End-of-Season Sale: Up to 60% off select water ...
Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with T...
Save up to 50% on praNa’s latest clothing collections...
Load more...
Show More Comments