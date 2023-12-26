Save up to 50% on praNa’s latest clothing collections and best-selling attire

praNa has launched a 40-50% off sale on their latest clothing collections, including best-selling hoodies, sweaters, pants, and more. Free shipping on all sale orders. The men’s Route Tracker 1/4 Zip is a cozy wool piece that comes in Nautical Heather or Dark Gray Heather, both coming in at $72.50, marked down from $145. The Route Tracker 1/4 Zip features a convenient secure chest pocket and comes in a standard fit, making it an easy piece to dress up to dress down. Head below for more details on praNa’s latest sale.

Also included in praNa’s sale is the men’s best-selling North Loop Hooded Sweater, which is now available for $55. This slim-fitting hooded sweater is made of Regenerative Organic Certified Cotton, includes a ribbed waistband and cuffs, and is available in three earthy colorways. The women’s Frozen Fall Sweater for $77.50 is a tunic-length recycled wool piece that’s perfect for layering underneath a jacket or a vest as you head out for the day. The Emerald Valley Jacket for women is ta medium-fill coat good for the winter months, featuring an interior security zip pocket, water resistance, a removable hood, and more – now available for $135.

Other items we are loving:

Men’s

Women’s

More on Route Tracker 1/4 Zip:

Vislon zipper at center front with silicone-tipped cord zipper pull tabs and draft flap

Reverse coil zip pocket at chest

Jersey lining at collar and pocket bag

Recycled Content, Fair Trade

Imported

