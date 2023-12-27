Save $400 on Apple’s 14-inch M2 MacBook Pro with end of the year discount to $1,599

B&H is now offering Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,599 shipped. Today’s offer is a particularly notable discount if you’re not sold on the newer M3 series and would rather score an even deeper price cut. It drops from the usual $1,999 price tag in order to save you $400 and match the all-time low for only the second time – the last time it had dropped to this price was back before Black Friday. Head below for a closer look at what to expect and how it stacks up to the newer M3 models.

Apple’s now previous-generation MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the one of the latest chips of Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this one of Apple’s most capable portable MacBooks yet.

There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support to go alongside a newer 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip. Earlier this year, I just personally upgraded to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro from an M1 Pro model, and have been surprised by how snappy the macOS experience is even compared to the previous-generation model.

Compared to the new M3/Pro MacBook Pro series, you’re largely scoring much of the same package. There are of course the upgrades from the new chip, but otherwise it’s smaller adjustments – like a bright display – that make the M3 series stand out.

14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Take on demanding projects with the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU cores, up to 19 GPU cores, and up to 32GB unified memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU cores, up to 38 GPU cores, and up to 96GB unified memory. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. And the MacBook Pro laptop delivers exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

