Nomad’s black stainless steel 45mm Apple Watch link band sees rare discount to $78

Best Buy is currently offering a discount on Nomad’s Metal Apple Watch Band. This black stainless steel design is one of our favorites at 9to5, and now you can bring it home with a rare discount attached. It drops down to $77.99 shipped for 45/44/42mm wearables from the usual $120 price tag. This is the best we’ve seen in months, as well as being one of the only markdowns in 2023 – let alone over the past few years. By comparison, you’d pay over $400 for Apple’s official version, making today’s discount all the more notable as a more affordable alternative.

Nomad’s premium Apple Watch band classes up your wearable with a slick stainless steel design. On top of being much more affordable than Apple’s official version, the link form-factor can be adjusted to fit your wrist and features custom lugs to match with your up to 45mm Apple Watch. It’s compatible with Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the original, as well as any of Apple’s previous-generation 42mm or 44mm wearables.

If Nomad’s premium offering isn’t quite what you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Nomad Metal Apple Watch Band features:

Designed for Apple Watch, Steel Band is the ultimate combination of refined style and rugged durability. Leveraging the scratch-resistant qualities of high-grade stainless steel, this band is robust enough to withstand the roughest of conditions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!