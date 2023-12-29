Unwrap an iPad for Christmas? Score a well-timed Apple Pencil 2 discount to $89 (Save $40)

If you unwrapped a shiny new iPad on Christmas morning or any time over the holiday season here and want to elevate the experience, today’s Apple Pencil 2 discount couldn’t come at a better time. Courtesy of Amazon, the flagship iPad stylus now sells for $89 shipped. It’s down from the usual $129 price tag and marks the third-best discount we’ve seen. It did go for $80 back on Black Friday, but that was the all-time low and only $9 under today’s offer – which is still pretty enticing at $40 off. Did we mention that it’s also just $10 more than the new USB-C charging version? – making the wireless-enabled model an even better value. Head below for more.

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

If there’s one Apple Pencil alternative out there to consider, it’s the new ZAGG Pro Stylus 2. I personally have been using this as my main iPad stylus as of late, and the discount down to $60 makes it an even easier option to reccomend on a tighter budget. One of the main selling points is that it has the same magnetic mounting and charging tech as the official option. It does lack some of the higher-end features like the double tap to change tools gesture, support for Hover mode on iPad Pro, and all of the pressure sensitivty tech that make Apple’s in-house version worth an extra $29.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!