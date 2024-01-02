Beats Fit Pro earbuds in latest three colors all land at $160 with Apple’s H1 chip (Save $40)

Amazon is now discounting the latest Beats Fit Pro earbuds. Specifically applying to all three of the recently-released styles, pricing now drops to $159.95 shipped across all three of the new designs including Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue. You’d typically pay $200 for the lineup, with today’s $40 discount arriving to match the all-time low on these releases. We’ve seen some of the other colors drop as low as $145 last summer, but today’s offer is the best price in months. You can see how all of those savings stack up in our hands-on review, or just head below the fold.

Despite just seeing the slick new Studio Buds+ hit the scene, Beats Fit Pro very much still are the latest flagship releases from the company. Just refreshed earlier this spring with some new designs, you can now bring home the fitness-ready listening experience in a wider range of styles that all come backed by IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. True wireless builds in tow, these are a particular highlight for those in the Apple ecosystem thanks to the onboard H1 chip, which enables features like Hey Siri support and fast pairing. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24.

If you’re looking for something a bit more platform-agnostic in the earbuds space, we just rounded up all of our favorite options from 2023. Including some of the usual players in the space you’d expect like Sony, Anker, and Jabra, last year saw some competitive new releases from the likes of Denon, JBL, and other brands that wowed us with novel features, incredible sound quality, and some of the best values around in the true wireless earbuds market.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!