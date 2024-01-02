Columbia Annual Winter Sale takes 25% off select gear: Jackets, vests, pants, gloves, more

The Columbia Annual Winter Sale is offering 25% off select gear for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Whirlbird IV Interchange Jacket that’s marked down to $173 and originally sold for $250. It’s available in seven versatile color and pattern options and would be a fantastic option for winter outings. It has a down filling and a water-resistant exterior as well as three zippered pockets to store essentials. Plus, you can choose from standard, big, or tall sizing and with over 600 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from Columbia customers. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

