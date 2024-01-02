Columbia Annual Winter Sale takes 25% off select gear: Jackets, vests, pants, gloves, more

The Columbia Annual Winter Sale is offering 25% off select gear for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Whirlbird IV Interchange Jacket that’s marked down to $173 and originally sold for $250. It’s available in seven versatile color and pattern options and would be a fantastic option for winter outings. It has a down filling and a water-resistant exterior as well as three zippered pockets to store essentials. Plus, you can choose from standard, big, or tall sizing and with over 600 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars from Columbia customers. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Whirlibird IV Interchange Jacket $173 (Orig. $250)
- Fairbanks Omni-Heat Boots $98 (Orig. $130)
- Labyrinth Loop Insulated Jacket $124 (Orig. $165)
- Hart Mountain Quilted Hoodie $33 (Orig. $90)
- Expeditionist Shield Boot $105 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Icelandite TurboDown Jacket $140 (Orig. $350)
- Joy Peak Mid Insulated Hooded Jacket $135 (Orig. $180)
- Ava Alpine Insulated Jacket $150 (Orig. $290)
- Slope Edge Mid Jacket $100 (Orig. $200)
- Cloudcap Fleece Gloves $26 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
