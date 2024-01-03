Grab an extra M2 MacBook Air charger while Apple’s official 67W adapters are $30 (Save 50%)

Amazon now lets you score an official Apple 67W USB-C charger for an actually reasonable price. Our favorite Cupertino company has a habit of over-pricing some of its first-party accessories, and its 67W power adapter certainly fits the bill there with a $59 going rate. But now Amazon is stepping in to offer it for $29.99 shipped. This is nearly 50% off now and clocking in as a new all-time low. It’s $9 below our previous mention which had it at $39 a few months ago, too. Today’s discount is matched at Best Buy, too. So if nothing but one of Apple’s in-house solutions will do the trick, this wall charger is actually worth the cash now.

Apple’s official 67W USB-C charger is designed for its latest MacBook Airs and lets you keep a compatible charger in your bag or just somewhere else around the house. It has the usual white plastic shell and Designed in Cupertino quality that you’d expect from a first-party Apple accessories, as well as a single port USB-C design that can charge your M2 MacBook Air from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes. You will have to supply your own cable, though.

Just because the official Apple model is actually worth considering now doesn’t mean we can’t recommend an alternative for less. Anker’s 67W USB-C charger clocks in at a more affordable $21 price tag that scores you the same single port design with an extra $9 in savings. It’s not an official Apple charger, sure. But if there’s one player in the space we can recommend with the same kind of confidence as Apple, it would have to be Anker.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

Apple 67W USB-C Power Adapter features:

The 67W USB-C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. It’s compatible with numerous USB-C devices and charging cables. Apple recommends pairing this power adapter with your 13-inch MacBook Pro (2016 and later) or your 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Pro chip 8-core CPU. You can also use it with MacBook Air with M2 chip to take advantage of fast-charging, so you can go from 0 to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes.

