Hydro Flask now offering up to 40% off select water bottles from $19

Fan-favorite water bottle company, Hydro Flask, has launched a sale that offers up to 40% off select water bottles and tumblers. Free shipping on orders over $30. Leading the way is the Ty Williams custom-designed water bottle for $31, marked down from $52, coming in at 40% off. This limited-edition water bottle includes a flex strap for easy carrying, double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps your drinks cold for up to 24 hours, and a lasting powder coat. Head below the fold for more deals from Hydro Flask.

The Hibiscus Ombré 24-ounce water bottle comes in a lovely color gradient reminiscent of orange and red hibiscus flowers and features a Honeycomb Insulated Cap for maximum temperature retention as well as a leak-proof flex cap – grab yours here for $26. The 21-ounce Lightweight Standard Mouth Trail Series water bottle for $28 is 25% lighter than Hydro Flask’s other 21-ounce water bottles, making it ideal for hiking, camping, and backpacking, and is available in five colorways. For those wanting to tailgate and keep their beers cold, the Stovepipe Cooler Cup is now $19.50 and converts to a 19-ounce cup. It also features a multi-use design, a stabilizing boot, and will fit into most cup holders.

More items we love from Hydro Flask’s sale:

More on Ty Williams Water Bottle:

TempShield®️ double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold up to 24 hours, hot up to 12

Tonal Flex Cap is leakproof when closed

Flex Strap is easy and comfortable to carry

Tonal bottle boot for protection from bumps and dings

Color Last™ powder coat is durable, sweat-free and colorful

Made with 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel for durability, pure taste and no flavor transfer

Wide Mouth opening is ice-cube friendly

Bottle fits most backcountry water filters

BPA-Free

Dishwasher safe

