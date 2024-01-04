JBL’s latest Pulse 5 portable speaker with lava lamp lighting hits $135 (Refurb, Save $115)

Woot is now offering JBL’s latest Pulse 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $134.95 in Grade A refurbished condition. This model is said to have minimal cosmetic damage, and comes tested to ensure it delivers the same functionality as a new model pulled right out of the box for the first time. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. This is down from the speaker’s usual $250 price tag and marking easily the best discount we’ve ever seen. There have only been a handful of markdowns since launch last year, and all of those have been in the $200 range at best. But now you can lock-in $115 in savings at an all-time low. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect, too.

JBL’s Pulse 5 speaker arrives unlike most other models on the market with a design that seems more like a smart lamp than it is a speaker. But housed within the illuminated capsule is in fact a 360-degree sound system that can dish out tunes for 12 hours at a time before it’s time to recharge. Circling back to the design, the entire exterior is wrapped in a colorful LED grid that lets it serenade you with more than just sound. It still packs an IPX7 waterproof build, ensuring it can keep the tunes playing just about anywhere.

Of course, the Pulse 5 from JBL does make some adjustments over its predecessor, with improved Bluetooth 5.3 support taking the spotlight so that the speaker can connect to more than one DJ’s device at a time. It has a carrying strap built into the top now too, and steps up the internal sound array to be a bit more capable for everything from rocking out with friends to listening to podcasts and answering calls.

If you’re worried about going the refurbished route, it’s worth noting again that Woot backs this with a pretty solid claim of being almost indistinguishable from a sealed in box model. There’s also a full 1-year warranty included, which should help make today’s $115 price cut even more enticing for bringing home one of the coolest speakers on the market.

JBL Pulse 5 speaker features:

Brighten your nights with 360 degrees of eye-catching colors synced to the beat of your favorite songs. Or match your mood by customizing the bigger, bolder lightshow on the Pulse 5’s expanded transparent outer body using the JBL Portable app. You’ll enjoy pure, bold JBL Original Pro Sound in all directions with its separate tweeter and upfiring driver, while the passive radiator on the bottom of the speaker delivers deep bass—so you can truly feel the music.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!