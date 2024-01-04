Step up your smart home security in 2024 with $50 off Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor at $130

Amazon now offers the latest Google Nest Cam Outdoor for $129.99 shipped. This is $50 off the usual $180 price tag and marking the second-best discount we’ve seen. It last sold for $10 less over the Thanksgiving Week savings event festivities, and is now down to the lowest price otherwise. Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor features a weather-resistant build that can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too. Head below for more.

If the outdoor functionality isn’t a must, going with the standard Google Nest Cam Indoor for $80 might be a better call. Much like you’d gather from its name, the Nest Cam Indoor is meant to be used inside and sports the same 1080p recording functionality as the lead deal with a wired form-factor and more affordable price to match. It’s also now $20 off the usual $100 going rate, too. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

While you’re upgrading your setup for the new year, a reliable network is the base of a smart home security package and Google’s Nest WiFi Pro is down to its best price yet. The recently-released Wi-Fi 6E router normally sells for $200, but earlier in the week we tracked a notable discount down to $140 to ensure you can leave slow internet speeds in 2023.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor features:

Nest Cam has built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, animal, and vehicle and send alerts directly through the Google Home app, no subscription required. Easily check in from anywhere 24/7 with 1080p HDR video[1] with night vision, and see what you missed with 3 hours of free event video history; add a Nest Aware subscription (sold separately) for up to 60 days of video history.

