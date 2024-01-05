Ditch your iPhone for the built-in screen on the DJI RC at $273 (New low, Reg. $309)

It’s time to finally stop relying on your iPhone to monitor video feeds from your drone, as Amazon is marking down the DJI RC. This companion remote normally sells for $309, but thanks to an Amazon discount, is now clocking in at $272.95 shipped. This is only the third chance to save so far, and saves you $36 on top of marking a new all-time low. It was down to $290 over the holidays and Black Friday as the only other two discounts, and now it’s an extra $17 off.

DJI’s RC remote steps up your drone flights with its own built-in screen. There’s a 5.5-inch HD screen with up to 700 nits of brightness. It has 4-hour battery life to ensure it can hang around through multiple flights. It’s compatible with a wide range of DJI’s latest drones, including the Mavic 3 Pro as well as its Classic and Cine counterparts, plus the DJI Mini 3, 3 Pro, and Air 2S. The RC uses low-latency O3+ transmission technology for sending 1080p and 60FPS feeds from your drone’s camera to the built-in display.

Please though, do yourself a favor and pick up this pack of screen protectors for the DJI RC. At just $10, it’s a no-brainer for protecting your new flight system, especially considering it has that screen right on the front. You never know what kind of action you’re going to see out while flying your drone, and having a screen protector on helps fend off scratches and other routine wear and tear.

DJI RC features:

With a built-in antenna and weighing just 390 grams, DJI RC offers improved performance and ultimate convenience while flying.

